Harris County Jail loses power

HCSO officials said they had to switch over to backup power while crews worked to make repairs.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The power went out at the Harris County Jail in downtown Houston on Thursday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 6:45 p.m. and they had to switch over to their backup emergency power source while crews made repairs.

Around 9 p.m., HCSO officials said temperatures inside the jail ranged from 72 to 76 degrees. They said the building still had adequate lighting and vents were circulating room-temperature air.

They said about 4,000 people were being held inside the building.