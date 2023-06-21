Families demand change after in-custody deaths at Harris County Jail

Eric Cano died at Ben Taub Hospital on June 16. Ray Rattler died at the same hospital a day later. HCSO said both men were battling pre-existing health conditions.

HOUSTON — Families and community activists want change and accountability after two people who were in custody at the Harris County Jail died last week.

Eric Cano died at Ben Taub Hospital on June 16 and Ray Rattler died at the same hospital on June 17.

"There are human beings in this building. They are not trash. They are throwing people away like trash and this is wrong," Rattler's wife, Roshundalyn Rattler, said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they believe both men had pre-existing health conditions. They also said Cano was being treated for a terminal illness.

Autopsies will be done to find out the causes of death.