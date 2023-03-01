HCSO: Man sentenced to 25 years in prison mistakenly released

The sheriff's office says Marcelo Perez Campos was apparently released because of a clerical error.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find an inmate who they said was released due to an "apparent clerical error."

Marcelo Perez Campos, 61, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Feb. 20 for aggravated assault of a family member and was supposed to be sent to state prison.

But a week after his sentence, Campos was released by mistake, according to the sheriff's office. They didn't give details of what that mistake may have been.

Campos is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He's bald with brown eyes.

The sheriff's office says they'll do an internal investigation to find out if there were any procedural violations.

If you see Campos, you're asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-6055 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).