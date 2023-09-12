x
HCSO: Grenade found in vehicle near Atascocita

According to the sheriff's office, the bomb squad was called and two people were arrested.
Credit: KHOU 11

HOUSTON — A driver was taken into custody after deputies said they found a grenade in a vehicle they pulled over in northwest Harris County on Tuesday. 

The traffic stop was made during an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.  At this point, we don't know the nature of the DPS investigation.  

The driver was pulled over along FM 1960 near Artesian Way.  A bomb squad with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded and and confirmed the grenade was live. 

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, two people were charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

FM 1960 was shut down for a period of time but has since re-opened.  

 

