HOUSTON — HOUSTON - While Louisiana residents are bracing for what could become a hurricane, emergency officials in Harris County and the City of Houston are also planning for Topical Storm Gordon.

Both government agencies staffed their respective emergency operations centers overnight before closing them early Monday morning when the worst of the system hit the coastal areas.

"I think we definitely lucked out in terms of what we could have had overnight,” said Francisco Sanchez, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for the Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management.

During Monday’s storm, bayous stayed within their banks and roads were drivable. Houston Public Works crews had pre-staged barricades near flood-prone underpasses, and the Houston Fire Department had their new high water rescue vehicles on standby.

Crews with the Harris County Flood Control District also moved construction equipment away from bayous, calibrated flood gauges and prepared phone bank operations.

After the storm passed, local emergency officials set their sights on another rainmaker.

"Right now, we are optimistic that we won't have any significant impacts from Gordon,” said Sanchez, who does not expect homes to flood and added the storm “in no way” compares to Harvey.

However, with the ground saturated after Monday’s rain, Sanchez says it won’t take much rain to cause big problems on the roads, and he acknowledges the forecast can change quickly.

“We’ve been getting updates from our National Weather Service partners about four times a day, from our internal meteorologists about three times a day, and then our staff talks constantly throughout the day,” Sanchez said. "Beginning tomorrow, now that it's a named storm, and now that it's in the Gulf, we will probably have two briefings a day until it makes landfall.”

A new inundation mapping tool on the Harris County Flood Control District website will show people which bayous and creeks are over their banks, as well as how close they are to reaching that point.

The City of Houston has been preparing as well.

“We’ve been meeting and having briefings with our different agencies, with the National Weather Service, internally with Houston Police, Fire, and Public Works, along with the Red Cross and Metro,” said Cory Stottlemeyer, a public information officer with the Houston Office of Emergency Management. “(We’ve been) preparing to see what is the projection of this storm, where is it headed, and if it impacts Texas at all, what do we need to do now to prepare for the potential of any tropical development?”

Stottlemeyer added, "All our departments will be on standby just to keep an eye out and make sure we know what's coming.”

