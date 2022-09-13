HCSO deputy, several others injured in fiery, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in NW Harris County, officials say

The cause of the crash is unknown.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy and several others were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a fiery, seven-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, officials said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. between Smithstone Drive and Spencer Road/FM 529.

Deputies said at least two vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash, including the deputy's patrol car.

It's unknown how many people were involved in the crash and the extent of their injuries. The cause of the crash is also unknown.

All lanes of Highway 6 are shut down for an investigation. All traffic is being diverted westbound onto Smithstone Drive.

Major accident on Highway 6 N in front of Home Depot involving 7 vehicles including 1 patrol car. Northbound lanes of Highway 6 N is shut down between Smithstone Drive and FM 529 is shut down. All traffic is being diverted westbound onto Smithstone Drive. — Captain D. Wine (@HCSO_D4Patrol) September 14, 2022

Below is a map showing the area of the crash: