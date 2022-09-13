HCSO deputy, several others injured in fiery, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in NW Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy and several others were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a fiery, seven-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, officials said.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. between Smithstone Drive and Spencer Road/FM 529.
Deputies said at least two vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash, including the deputy's patrol car.
It's unknown how many people were involved in the crash and the extent of their injuries. The cause of the crash is also unknown.
All lanes of Highway 6 are shut down for an investigation. All traffic is being diverted westbound onto Smithstone Drive.
Below is a map showing the area of the crash:
Below is raw video from the scene of the crash: