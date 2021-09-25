Dozens of guns, drugs, stolen vehicles seized in four raids executed in a single day in southwest Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office has released details about four raids executed Thursday at two game rooms, a home and a storage facility in southwest Houston.
Constables reported finding 42 firearms, 14 stolen vehicles — including cars, trailers and ATVs — 60 illegal gaming machines, cash and 1.6 pounds of various narcotics, such as crystal meth and cocaine.
Precinct 5 said officers also arrested three suspects without incident on felony drug and drug trafficking charges.
It was all part a yearlong joint operation that involved five different law enforcement agencies, according to the constable's office.
Investigators said officers went to a game room in the 6700 block of Synott, another game room in the 11200 block of Beechnut, a home in the 13200 block of Barranca and a storage facility in the 7000 block of Synott.
Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Katy Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety worked together to execute the warrants.