Dozens of guns, drugs, stolen vehicles seized in four raids executed in a single day in southwest Houston

Five agencies. Four raids. Three suspects. One day.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office has released details about four raids executed Thursday at two game rooms, a home and a storage facility in southwest Houston.

Constables reported finding 42 firearms, 14 stolen vehicles — including cars, trailers and ATVs — 60 illegal gaming machines, cash and 1.6 pounds of various narcotics, such as crystal meth and cocaine.

Precinct 5 said officers also arrested three suspects without incident on felony drug and drug trafficking charges.

It was all part a yearlong joint operation that involved five different law enforcement agencies, according to the constable's office.

Investigators said officers went to a game room in the 6700 block of Synott, another game room in the 11200 block of Beechnut, a home in the 13200 block of Barranca and a storage facility in the 7000 block of Synott.