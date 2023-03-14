Some Harris Co. residents say initiative to reduce flooding risk is forcing them out of their homes

The county is running a mandatory buyout program designed to reduce the risk of future flooding.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A group of mobile home residents said they’re being pushed out of the place they live with no help from Harris County.

The county is running a mandatory buyout program designed to reduce the risk of future flooding.

Emotions ran high before and during Tuesday's Commissioner’s Court meeting.

“This initiative has brought a lot of uncertainty stress and fear,” Damaris Gonzalez, an organizer with the Texas Organizing Project, said.

Greens Road Mobile Home Community residents said they have been disrespected and shortchanged by the Project Recovery Post Disaster Relocation and Buyout Program.

“They are only receiving $10,000 in exchange for their homes, which in today’s economy is not enough money to rent an apartment or buy another house,” Gonzalez said.

The program is designed to increase the safety of all residents and businesses in areas that have experienced repetitive flooding.

Many are longtime residents. One woman said she’s lived there for 15 years.

Greens Road was hit hard during the 2016 Tax Day flood.

“I ask the court, please, to please pay attention and acknowledge our suffering. We just want a place of dignity to live in as they stated when the project started,” another resident said.

Some living there are undocumented and not eligible for assistance— others are dealing with major medical issues like cancer.

Organizers said that the county has agreed to meet with everyone individually to find solutions to their problems.