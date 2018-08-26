HOUSTON — Harris County voters appear to have accepted the $2.5 billion flood control bond, based on unofficial election results from Saturday.

About 85 percent of vote tallied Saturday night showed the bond passing. Only 8 percent of the precincts were reporting, but the numbers were overwhelming.

Out of 98,6729 votes, 84,282 (85 percent) voted in favor of the measure.

The flood control district's final report on the storm showed all 4.7 million people in Harris County were impacted, either directly or indirectly, by Harvey.

More than 60,000 people were recued by government resources across the county with most of them being rescued from their homes, according to the report. More than 30,000 people stayed in 65 temporary shelters.

People along the Gulf Coast are still working to rebuild their lives after the second costliest hurricane in American history. Estimates show Harvey caused $125 billion in damage in addition to the lives altered.

