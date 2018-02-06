HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office teamed up for a real time public service announcement in the parking lot of a Home Depot off Highway 6 in Copperfield.

Two firefighters and two members of the sheriff's office climbed into a white Ford Expedition just after 11 a.m. The vehicle was on at the time, with the AC blasting.

Sgt. Brian Brawner sat in the driver's seat, and once he received the go-ahead from the other three first responders, he turned off the vehicle.

With firefighters, paramedics and ambulances on stand-by, the four adults sat in the S.U.V. as the sun beat down and the temperature inside the vehicle soared to 130 degrees.

Nearly 30 minutes later, the clothing of all four first responders was visibly soaked, with sweat dripping from their faces and arms.

This is at least the third year first responders have spent a full week hydrating in order to sit in a hot car to demonstrate, as safely as they can, the dangers of leaving children, the elderly and pets in hot vehicles for less than 30 minutes.

Parent Lindsay Hartman stood in the parking lot with her three children as first responders sat in the S.U.V.

"Thirty minutes and you hear about little infants and toddlers for hours and hours and hours – it’s heart-breaking," she said. "It’s scary."

When the four people walked out of the SUV, they went directly to an ambulance where their vitals were checked, medical tests were done and fluids were replenished with the help of an I.V.

Andrew Nix with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department said the entire time he sat sweating in the SUV, he thought of the rescues he's unfortunately witnessed in the last few years.

"These are kids that can’t help themselves," he said. "I mean, they’re put in this situation and they can’t get out. Your pets can’t get out."

HUGE shoutout to @HCSOTexas and @CFVFD for demonstrating the dangers of leaving people, pets in a hot car. Let’s slow down and take the time to make sure everyone makes it out of a car alive! #khou11 pic.twitter.com/LNTXIGwCAT — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) June 2, 2018

