Harris County issues voluntary evacuation of coastal areas ahead of Hurricane Laura

With the very real threat of storm surge, Judge Hidalgo asked

HOUSTON — With Hurricane Laura’s overnight shift to the west overnight, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo today issued a voluntary evacuation effective immediately for Zones A and B of the county. Those are the coastal counties.

Zones A and B include portions of Seabrook, Baytown, Taylor Lake Village, Shoreabcoes La Porte, Nassau Bay, Friendwood, City of South Houston, portions of Kemah and Clear Lake. Deer Park, El Lago and Morgan’s Point.

The zip codes are:

Zip Zone A 77058s, 77510, 77514s, 77518, 77539, 77563, 77565, 77568, 77573, 77586, 77590, 77591

Zip Zone B 77058n, 77059, 77062, 77414n, 77422n, 77465n, 77507, 77511, 77514n, 77515, 77517, 77520, 77523, 77531, 77534n, 77546n, 77546s, 77560, 77566, 77571, 77577n, 77597, 77598, 77665



“We could get three to five feet of storm surge or we could get more than that,” said Judge Hidalgo.

For those not in the portions of Zones A and B, you’re asked to stay home and be prepared to shelter-in-place.

BREAKING: I’ve declared a voluntary evacuation of residents in evacuation Zones A & B, which include coastal communities in our County. Find your evacuation zone at https://t.co/qS98pi06fL. #Laura has devastating potential. Do not take this one lightly. Stay safe & stay tuned. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) August 25, 2020

“All of us need to be prepared for the very real potential of a direct hit from the storm,” she said.

In preparation for damage from Hurricane Laura, Judge Hidalgo says the county has asked for 75 trucks of water and ice.

And as people in Galveston County and Harris County try to get out of harm’s way, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking people to stay off the roads. He said by 8 p.m. Wednesday, the roads in Houston should be clear.

At this point, contraflow lanes won't be activated. Tolls on Harris County have been suspended to help with the evacuation.

What is storm surge and why is it so dangerous?

Storm surge is often the greatest danger to coastal residents and their homes during a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

But what exactly Is a storm surge, and what makes it so dangerous?