Harris Co. Elections Administrator submits resignation after issues with primary

Isabel Longoria told Harris County commissioners Tuesday afternoon that she wants to step down on July 1.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More than a week after a series of issues and mounting complaints about the 2022 primary elections, Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria verbally submitted her resignation Tuesday to commissioners.

Longoria addressed commissioners by phone during their regular meeting and said she intends to step down on July 1.

The announcement comes after the elections officials over the weekend revealed around 10,000 mail ballots were not entered into the Election Night count.

The primary also saw longer-than-usual vote-counting times, staffing challenges, and equipment issues.

Before Longoria's appearance, Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed last week's elections, saying that she had spoken with Longoria and expressed a desire for 'change in leadership.'

According to reporter Adam Bennett, who's monitoring commissioners court, Judge Hidalgo said three things need to happen.

Protect continuity with three elections coming up (May 7 special, May 24 runoff, November 8 general)

Work w/elections commission to find new leadership after a “thorough search”.

ID issues from primary & find solutions

Harris County commissioners are looking for answers into what went wrong during the Texas primary election.

"I have spoken with (Elections) Administrator (Isabel) Longoria, and I have expressed my desire for a change in leadership."



The Harris County Republican Party and at least one commissioner are calling on Longoria to resign or be fired.

Longoria spoke out against claims of voting delays, saying the counting process was normal for an election. For the unentered ballots, the administrator's office said they would be transparent and provide updates when they were available.