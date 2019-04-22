HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County early voting site will remain open despite a car driving into the building Monday afternoon.
This is the Scarsdale Annex building located at 10581 Scarsdale Blvd.
One person was injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Early voting is until Tuesday, April 30 for the May 4 Joint Election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Sunday, April 28, when polls are open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information about the May 4 Joint Election, visit www.harrisvotes.com or call the Harris County Clerk’s office at 713-755-6965.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM:
- Several lanes closed on Gulf Freeway near Texas City after multi-vehicle crash
- Sources ID registered owner of plane that crashed near San Antonio, killing 6
- Social Security won't be able to pay full benefits by 2035, trustees say