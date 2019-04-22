HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County early voting site will remain open despite a car driving into the building Monday afternoon.

This is the Scarsdale Annex building located at 10581 Scarsdale Blvd.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Early voting is until Tuesday, April 30 for the May 4 Joint Election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Sunday, April 28, when polls are open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about the May 4 Joint Election, visit www.harrisvotes.com or call the Harris County Clerk’s office at 713-755-6965.

