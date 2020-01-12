Early voting for December 2020 runoff elections in Harris County

HOUSTON — People are voting again in Harris County as early voting is underway for the December runoff election.
There are five races being determined in Harris County. You can vote early from now until December 8. The joint runoff election is on Saturday December 12.
There are 11 early voting locations and three-drive thru spots for the runoff. You can search for them below.
Harris County runoff election sample ballot
Want to know what's on the ballot? Here's where you can find out!
- City of Houston, Councilmember District B between Cynthia Bailey and Tarsha Jackson.
- City of Baytown, Councilmember District 5 between Thomas Parent and Jacob Powell.
- City of Baytown, Councilmember District 6 between Mike Lester and Susan Cummings.
- City of Humble, Councilmember Place No.4 between Arliss Ann Bentley and Paula Settle.
- City of La Porte, Councilmember District 6 between Gary Rohr and Robbie McLarrin
- City of Nassau Bay Mayor between Bob Warters and Ashley Graves