13-second Instagram video shows Harris County deputy punching, kicking woman during arrest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a 13-second video posted to social media shows a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy punching and kicking a woman while attempting to arrest her on Tuesday morning.

The video was posted to Instagram by @GrizzysHoodNews and has been seen thousands of times.

Authorities said the incident happened outside of a convenience store on the northeast side, near the Eastex Freeway and Aldine Mail Route Road. HCSO officials said they were called to come help when the woman refused to leave the store.

Deputies said they issued the woman a trespassing warning, but when she continued to refuse to leave the store, they tried to arrest her. According to deputies, the woman resisted, and that's when they used force to get her into custody.

In the clip, which is partially obstructed by a sign, the woman is seen surrounded by deputies. At one point, the woman is seen fighting with the deputies. Due to the angle that the video was recorded, part of the incident couldn't be seen because it was blocked by a sign. After a few seconds of fighting, one deputy can be seen punching the woman, kneeing her and kicking her.

“Just anger and even disappointment that we’re still seeing police officers behaving this way,” Smith said. “It’s uncalled for ... you had three, really almost four, deputies restraining her in the matter that they were.”

The woman was taken into custody and was charged with resisting arrest and failing to identify as a fugitive.

The deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave. HCSO said the bodycam footage that was recorded during the incident will be reviewed as part of the investigation.