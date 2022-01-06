Deputy injured after 3-vehicle crash in north Harris County, HCSO says

The deputy was heading to a call about an unresponsive child when the crash happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy was injured and taken to a hospital following a three-car crash, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Walters Road and Bammel North Houston Road.

The deputy was en route to a call about an unresponsive 10-year-old in a home, according to HCSO.

The deputy approached a red light and was trying to clear the intersection with his siren and emergency lights on when a Ford Explorer struck the patrol vehicle, according to Cheek.

After those two vehicles collided, the patrol vehicle then struck a third vehicle that was stopped at the red light, Cheek said.

The deputy was the only person transported to the hospital after suffering head lacerations in the crash, HCSO says.