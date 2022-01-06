Deputy injured after 3-vehicle crash in north Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy was injured and taken to a hospital following a three-car crash, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Walters Road and Bammel North Houston Road.
The deputy was en route to a call about an unresponsive 10-year-old in a home, according to HCSO.
The deputy approached a red light and was trying to clear the intersection with his siren and emergency lights on when a Ford Explorer struck the patrol vehicle, according to Cheek.
After those two vehicles collided, the patrol vehicle then struck a third vehicle that was stopped at the red light, Cheek said.
The deputy was the only person transported to the hospital after suffering head lacerations in the crash, HCSO says.
Everyone else involved in the crash remained on the scene, deputies said.