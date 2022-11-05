HCSO deputy dies in crash involving 18-wheeler on Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress

The deputy's patrol vehicle was split in half due to the impact of the crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy died Wednesday in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on the SH-249/Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The deputy was identified as 27-year-old Robert Adam Howard.

Details on how the crash happened are unknown, but Air 11 flew over the scene and saw the deputy's patrol vehicle nearly split in half. The roof of the deputy's SUV was jammed into the back of the 18-wheeler. The other part of the SUV was pulled over on the side of the highway.

The deputy was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands in critical condition before he died at the hospital. It's unknown how many more people were involved in this crash and if anyone else was injured.

All of the northbound lanes of the Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress were closed due to the investigation.

A second HCSO deputy who was escorting the injured deputy to the hospital was involved in a minor crash while on his motorcycle and had to be taken to a nearby hospital. That deputy is in fair condition, Gonzalez said.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Constables are responding to a 2 vehicle crash at 23900 Tomball Pkwy, northbound lanes. Please use caution while driving in the area. Download our new mobile app “C4 NOW” to receive live feeds on crime, traffic accidents & road conditions in your area. pic.twitter.com/4b6YVOvl5R — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 11, 2022