Harris County deputies searching for hit-and-run driver involved in fatal crash with bicyclist

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist last month.

Ismael De Paz-Carcamo was riding his bike at 8:57 p.m. June 21 in the 11000 block of Seven Mile Lane when he was struck from behind by a pick-up truck.

Investigators said the driver hit the bicyclist while trying to pass another vehicle by moving into the oncoming traffic lane. The driver didn’t stop to render aid and kept driving after the incident, officers said.

De Paz-Carcamo was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies believe the driver was riding in a blue or black pick-up truck.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.