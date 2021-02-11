x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Harris County explains delay in voting results

The county put a message out after polls closed, and then another later in the night.

HOUSTON — Results for the November 2 elections in Harris County were delayed for hours Tuesday night.

The county put out a message on social media shortly after the polls closed at 7 p.m., announcing the delay, citing power issues at central count. 

It wasn’t until around 10 p.m. that Harris County votes started coming in.

The county put an explanation out on their Facebook page, saying that the delay happened after an outlet tripped at central count. They say since the machines are sensitive to interference, they performed a full logic and accuracy test, which they say takes around two hours.

“Though we want to get the results out quickly, we prioritize processing everything accurately even if it takes some extra time,” they posted. 

Lots of movement at Central Count as judges drop off their equipment, so we apologize for the noise. Election results are delayed after an outlet tripped at Central Count and caused an outage. The machines are sensitive to any interference, so to ensure the integrity of the computers we conducted a full logic and accuracy test, which takes about two hours. Though we want to get the results out quickly, we prioritize processing everything accurately even if it takes some extra time. We appreciate your patience with this process and look forward to getting you the right information.

Posted by Harris County Elections on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Related Articles

In Other News

Meet Bobby Dynamite, the Houston Astros train conductor