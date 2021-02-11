Harris County explains delay in voting results

HOUSTON — Results for the November 2 elections in Harris County were delayed for hours Tuesday night.
The county put out a message on social media shortly after the polls closed at 7 p.m., announcing the delay, citing power issues at central count.
It wasn’t until around 10 p.m. that Harris County votes started coming in.
The county put an explanation out on their Facebook page, saying that the delay happened after an outlet tripped at central count. They say since the machines are sensitive to interference, they performed a full logic and accuracy test, which they say takes around two hours.
“Though we want to get the results out quickly, we prioritize processing everything accurately even if it takes some extra time,” they posted.