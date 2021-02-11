Harris County explains delay in voting results

Lots of movement at Central Count as judges drop off their equipment, so we apologize for the noise. Election results are delayed after an outlet tripped at Central Count and caused an outage. The machines are sensitive to any interference, so to ensure the integrity of the computers we conducted a full logic and accuracy test, which takes about two hours. Though we want to get the results out quickly, we prioritize processing everything accurately even if it takes some extra time. We appreciate your patience with this process and look forward to getting you the right information.