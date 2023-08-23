Water pressure being restored at Harris County Criminal Justice Center, official says

The Department of Engineering said the building gets its water from the City of Houston, and they are not sure water led to the drop in water pressure.

Water pressure is being restored at the Harris County Criminal Justice Center in downtown Houston on Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Engineering.

Carl Apple, the director of communications for the county’s Department of Engineering, said the building gets its water from the City of Houston, and they are not sure water led to the drop in water pressure.

The building is on Franklin Street near San Jacinto Street.

He said the water pressure is typically from 35 to 40 psi, but it dropped down to 30 psi this morning. While the pressure has been restored to 35 psi, they still need to feel their water tanks, including ones 20 floors up.