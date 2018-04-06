HOUSTON - After nine long months since Hurricane Harvey, the Harris County courthouse partially reopened on Monday.

Four floors of the courthouse were severely damaged by Harvey and Monday marked the first time many of those courtrooms had docket calls.

No trials have been held yet however.

Taxpayers have been spending $20,000 a day to send hundreds of inmates to other locations because of the closures.

Repairs at the courthouse could cost $70 million and take until next year to complete.

