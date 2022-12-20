More porn shown during virtual Harris County court

It's the second time in the last two weeks that explicit video has been shown during court.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — For the second time in a week, explicit images were shown in a Harris County courtroom Monday despite security measures being taken.

According to the Harris County court management system, during the Monday morning docket in the Harris County Court at Law No. 16, a person using their web camera on the courtroom Zoom showed explicit content.

The court staff stopped the feed and proceedings continued. Court officials said the incident was referred to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A week ago on Tuesday, several county courts at law experienced “Zoom bombing,” or unauthorized screen sharing, when someone started showing explicit images on the screen. The feeds were shut down immediately.

Here's the full statement:

"During the Monday morning docket in Harris County Court at Law No. 16, a person in the Zoom courtroom used their web camera to briefly share explicit content. Court staff immediately stopped the feed and proceedings continued. The incident has since been referred to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Judicial Threat Unit for further investigation.