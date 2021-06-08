Judge Lina Hidalgo to share big news Tuesday about status of COVID in Harris County

The announcement comes shortly after the first in-person Harris County Commissioners Court meeting since pandemic restrictions began in 2020.

HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to make an announcement regarding the local fight against COVID-19.

Hidalgo is sharing details about the status of coronavirus in the area shortly after the Harris County Commissioners Court held its first in-person meeting since pandemic restrictions were enacted in 2020.

For several months, Harris County and the City of Houston have campaigned heavily for residents to get vaccinated.

It was reported Sunday more than 1.7 million area residents have been fully vaccinated and over 2.2 million have been partially vaccinated.

After months of virtual meetings, I'm looking forward to our first in-person meeting of Commissioners Court tomorrow...brought to you by vaccines. pic.twitter.com/lmoIYE4PPE — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) June 7, 2021

A couple weeks ago, Hidalgo announced the coronavirus threat level in Harris County had dropped for the first time since the pandemic-threat meter was introduced.

It's now at yellow.

That's the second-lowest threat level in the county's monitoring system and means a moderate, but controlled level of COVID-19. It's based on a variety of indicators that continue to improve as more people get vaccinated.

Harris County and the City of Houston officials have cautiously reopened government-operated properties, including park facilities, libraries and buildings. Texas has virtually shed all of its coronavirus restrictions.

While Freedom Over Texas and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have been postponed another year, Mayor Sylvester Turner said he is optimistic the city will start organizing large scale events again in the upcoming fall.