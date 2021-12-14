Harris County commissioners discuss ideas to help women impacted by Texas abortion law

The report, requested by Judge Lina Hidalgo, gives several options to help women seeking abortions but some commissioners aren't on board.

HOUSTON — The Texas Heartbeat Act banning most abortions after six weeks remains in effect.

Tuesday, Harris County Commissioners discussed a memo outlining ways to help women impacted by SB8.

The report, requested by County Judge Lina Hidalgo, gives several options to help women seeking abortions.

Here are some of the options they're discussing.

One idea is financially supporting organizations that help women get to abortion clinics by providing transportation, childcare or lodging.

Building a website to connect women to abortion resources

Or lobbying to change the law.

That money to support ancillary abortion services could come from taxpayer funds or federal coronavirus relief funds, according to the report.

But not everyone is on board.

“You’re talking about using COVID money, money that was meant to be spent to save lives being used to take lives,” said Tom Ramsey, Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner.

Republicans on the commissioners court made their opposition to the ideas clear.

“As we all know, the report comes first. The action comes later. I can’t vote against a transmittal, but I would if I could,” said Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle.

Judge Hidalgo reiterated these are just ideas. There is no proposal to vote on at this point.

“There isn’t a proposal on the table. Either way, the memo speaks to helping with childcare, lodging, transportation for women seeking an abortion,” said Hidalgo. “We stand on the side of public safety. We stand on the side of healthcare and reproductive rights.”