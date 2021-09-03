Harris County Clerk’s Office returning to full operations

It's going to be a gradual transition; offices will start taking walk-ins for certain services but visitors will be required to wear masks under county policy.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Clerk's Office will start its return to full operations Wednesday as Texas moves forward with reopening, according to a release.

In a release, Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth expressed concerns about the governor's order, which includes lifting the statewide mask mandate and allowing businesses to operate at full capacity, but the office will follow county guidelines.

“Our office will move forward with all previously set appointments but will accept walk-ins as well, during normal business hours,” Hudspeth said. “Customers without an appointment may have to wait as we will continue to follow social distancing and protective guidelines.”

Hudsepth said county administration is evaluating the order and has given the clerk's office initial guidance regarding general operations. In the meantime, these facility will continue to follow current safety protocols.