Harris County Clerk opening downtown office for more in-person services

The downtown office, located at 201 Caroline Street, will now offer in-person civil, probate and public records transactions starting May 3.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Clerk is opening the downtown office for more in-person services.

Starting Monday, May 3, the downtown location, 201 Caroline Street, will offer in-person services for residents who need to handle civil, probate and public records transactions.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, these services were only offered online or by phone. Now, residents will be able to make an appointment to visit the clerk's office to get certified copies or file other documents.

The civil and probate departments are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The public records department is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Last month, the Harris County Clerk's Office fully opened its personal records and real property departments, so customers no longer need an appointment to apply for a marriage license, DBA, or file real property documents.

“As we continue to expand our services, we are doing all we can to make sure our clients can access what they need. Face coverings and social distancing are still required when visiting our office,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth.

To schedule an appointment at the clerk's office, click here.

For more information on the clerk's office and online services available, click here.