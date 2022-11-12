Dozens injured in church bus crash in east Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the small church bus flipped at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Dozens of people were injured Sunday when a church bus crashed in east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted about the crash just after 1 p.m.

He said it happened at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road just south of Wallisville Road.

Gonzalez said the bus flipped over with about 25 people, including children, on board. He said most were taken to area hospitals for treatment. At least one person was in critical condition, according to Gonzalez.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.