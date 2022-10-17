Republicans on Harris County Commissioners Court skip special budget meeting

Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey have skipped meetings to deny Democrats a quorum to vote on a new budget.

HOUSTON — The weeks-long battle to pass a new budget in Harris County remains locked in a stalemate after the two Republicans on Commissioners Court were no-shows at a special meeting Monday afternoon.

Those Democrats said Monday’s meeting was discussion-only and held on their GOP colleagues’ terms.

“When you get this message, please call back,” said Commissioner Adrian Garcia, leaving a voicemail message for Commissioner Cagle in front of attendees at the at-capacity meeting. “I’m calling to ask that you please come to Commissioners Court.”

After Commissioner Adrian Garcia announced his “final offer” for a budget proposal the previous Friday, both Republican commissioners backed out of showing up to Monday’s special meeting.

Commissioner Tom Ramsey said Saturday, “I don’t trust Judge Hidalgo or Commissioners Garcia and Ellis because their actions speaker louder than words.”

On Monday morning, Commissioner Jack Cagle said, “There can be no good-faith negotiations with someone who announces publicly that he has made his final offer.”

“They wanna create a campaign ad,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo. “They wanna run an ad saying, ‘Harris County has been defunded’, and in order for them to do that, they have to make it defunded so they can then turn around and blame it on me.”

Judge Hidalgo says the county administration’s proposal offers the biggest tax rate cut in 32 years.

However, Republicans say higher appraisals mean taxpayers would still pay more next year.

If there’s no deal, the county’s tax rate will be set to bring in the current year’s exact revenue the next year.

“Where would we be if Harris County was operating on the same budget it had when Harris County was Allen’s Landing?” said Judge Hidalgo.

Democrats say if revenue stays the same next year, there will be more than $100 million dollars less for law enforcement, health care, flood control, and other services.

“When it comes time to vote, I don’t know about any of y’all, but when my members don’t show up five times to work, it’s called a no-call, no-show, and guess what happens?” said Cynthia Cole, Executive Director for AFSCME Local 1550. “They get fired.”

The deadline to pass a new tax rate and budget is October 28.