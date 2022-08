Gonzalez said the item was deemed safe and that there is no risk to the public.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff Ed Gonzalez at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday gave the all-clear on a 'suspicious item' outside a north Harris County Walmart after the bomb squad was called out.

The sheriff first tweeted about the incident around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. This happened at the Walmart located at 3450 FM 1960 West.