Harris County Commission unveils new bail dashboard

HOUSTON — The father of a teen killed in an alleged road rage incident last year after leaving an Astros game is spearheading a one-stop destination where residents can get information on bails, the judges and courts who issue them, and bondsmen.

Wednesday morning, Paul Castro helped unveil the Harris County Bail Dashboard. His son, David, was shot in July and later died.

The suspect, Gerald Williams, is currently out on a $350,000 bond.

Castro hoped Williams would have gotten a high enough bond to keep him behind bars.

David's death inspired the creation of the bail dashboard that will provide information to families affected by crimes.

"We have no idea how much was actually paid to balance out my son's death. All that protects us and you from him is an ankle monitor and right now he's out in our community," Castro said.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said the Commissioners Court doesn't have the power to regulate the bond industry.