Community leaders react to Harris County Bail Bond Board setting 10% minimum for violent felonies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Bail Bond Board at a meeting Wednesday approved a 10% minimum requirement for 17 felony offenses after outright rejecting the proposal last month.

The board's decision comes after facing pressure from the families of victims of violent crimes.

Until now, even when judges set high bonds, bail bonds companies could lower them all the way down to 2%, allowing even capital murder suspects with past convictions for violent crimes to walk free.

Various community leaders responded to the board's decision.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner issued the following statement:

"This afternoon, I am pleased the Harris County Bail Bond Board approved a proposal to require bonding companies to collect a minimum of 10 percent of bail set by judges for suspects before they are released on bond. The City of Houston's representative on the board asked for this item to be placed back on the agenda after it failed to receive enough votes last month.

"On February 2nd, I announced the One Safe Houston plan – a comprehensive initiative that holistically addresses crime prevention. Part of that plan called for bond reform, specifically to make the 10% down payment a requirement on bail bond premiums.

"In March, I wrote a letter to the Harris County Bail Bond Board urging members to adopt this policy.

"I'm very gratified to see the Harris County Bail Bond Board adopt this policy today. When judges set high bonds for violent offenses, bail bond companies should not waive or reduce premiums, thus jeopardizing public safety.

"I'm grateful to the advocates, victim families especially, who pushed for this reform, including many elected officials.

"Earlier today, the Houston city council considered a similar ordinance, and the vote was delayed until next week, pending the Board's vote. With today's vote by the Harris County Bail Bond Board, it will be unnecessary for the City to move forward."

"This afternoon, I am pleased the Harris County Bail Bond Board approved a proposal to require bonding companies to collect a minimum of 10 percent of bail set by judges for suspects before they are released on bond.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a member of the board, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the decision:

"I’m heartened a majority of Bail Bond Board members joined me in voting for a 10% bond requirement to end 'cheap bail' for serious crimes. It’s one step of many we’re taking to tackle the gun violence epidemic. Grateful to so many families of victims who pushed for this."

"I'm heartened a majority of Bail Bond Board members joined me in voting for a 10% bond requirement to end 'cheap bail' for serious crimes. It's one step of many we're taking to tackle the gun violence epidemic. Grateful to so many families of victims who pushed for this."

Texas House District 134 Rep. Ann Johnson Tweeted about the decision after speaking before the board earlier on Wednesday:

"Today I spoke in front of the Harris County Bail Bond Board asking them to require bail bondsmen to charge a fee of at least 10%, making it harder for bonding companies to offer the kinds of cheap deals that have allowed violent, repeat offenders back out on the streets."

"Today I spoke in front of the Harris County Bail Bond Board asking them to require bail bondsmen to charge a fee of at least 10%, making it harder for bonding companies to offer the kinds of cheap deals that have allowed violent, repeat offenders back out on the streets."

Texas State Senator John Whitmire Tweeted a statement calling the decision a good first step:

"Today was a good day appearing before the bail bond board with the victims' families. The adoption of requiring 10% minimum bail was a good first step."