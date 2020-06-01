HOUSTON — Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan filed a lawsuit against an east Harris County cement plant on Monday, accusing the plant of spreading cement dust onto the East Belt feeder and allowing cement waste to flow into storm drains.

The suit says Sesco Cement Corporations, located at the facility at 8510 E. Sam Houston Parkway, violated the Clean Air Act, the Solid Waste Disposal Act, and the Texas Water Code.

In a press release, Ryan said Harris County Pollution Control received various complaints about the facility including dust blowing from the facility, impairing drivers’ visibility, dusting vehicles, and impacting vehicle air filters.

The lawsuit states that during inspections over the past 12 months, county employees found thick layers of cement powder covering equipment, the ground and vehicles on the site.

Cement powder had hardened inside storm drains at the facility, and piles of cement dust, one measuring 350 foot long, 45 feet wide and 8 feet tall, were found on the facility.

“Dust flowing from cement plants negatively impacts surrounding neighborhoods and in this case created a traffic hazard,” County Attorney Vince Ryan said. “Our Office will hold them accountable for failing to follow the law.”

According to the lawsuit the plant was operating two silos and three hoppers without having included them on documentation filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

KHOU 11 has reached out to Sesco Cement for a comment.

