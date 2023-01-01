Here's what local law enforcement agencies are doing to keep drunk drivers off roads this NYE

Judges, district attorneys and nurses will be working overnight at multiple locations assisting with DWI enforcement.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Local law enforcement agencies will be out looking for impaired drivers on New Year's Eve.

Sean Teare with Harris County Vehicular Crimes Unit said judges, district attorneys and nurses will be working overnight at multiple locations assisting with DWI enforcement.

“That means when these officers stop an intoxicated individual, they don’t have to drive downtown to get the blood anymore. They can take them right to a spot. They get to hand them off and get back out there and catch more drunk drivers," Teare said.

Teare said the effort is a part of a multi-agency DWI task force initiative.

“It is a public health hazard. We are killing people on our roadways at an incredible rate," he said.

In Harris County, last New Year's there were nearly 150 DWI arrests. Law enforcement and local county officials are stressing the importance of having a plan.

"Finding a designated driver if you’re going to out and drink. Also, phone a friend ... family member to pick you up a taxi or ride share service like Lyft or Uber,” Texas Department of Transportation's Trey Salinas said.

TxDot Houston's Sober Ride Campaign is giving out $20 Lyft gift cards as a way to provide a safe ride home.

Teare said the message is to have fun this New Year's Eve but to think twice before drinking and driving.