BELLAIRE, Texas — New details emerged Wednesday about the Bellaire High School shooting suspect during a community meeting in a neighborhood within sight of the school.

"It was a direct result of the young man’s cooperation,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Ogg said the 16-year-old suspect finally led police to the gun believed to have been used to inadvertently kill a fellow JROTC cadet.

"Fortunately, it was not in a place that was widely accessible to people because it was hidden,” Ogg said.

Ogg spoke to KHOU 11 after addressing a local chapter of Moms Demand Action.

That's a non-partisan group formed in the wake of the Sandy Hook massacre to promote responsible gun ownership.

"Every minor that gets a gun got it, somehow, through the hands of an adult,” said volunteer Norri Leder.

So far, Ogg said the alleged Bellaire shooter isn’t talking about where he may have gotten a gun.

"If he got it illegally, we need to know," Ogg said. "If it came from a family member or somebody in his household, we need to know.”

The investigation continued as Houston ISD’s interim superintendent prepared to meet with Bellaire students more than a week after the shooting and only after calls to improve their safety.

That's set for Thursday afternoon.

"We are listening," said Supt. Grenita Lathan. "But for us as a district, we have to share information as we receive it and we can really articulate 'here’s what our plan is.'”

The plan for many people is to make sure all guns are properly secured.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office provides gun locks free of charge in hopes of helping keep them safe.

"We cannot afford to allow another child to be killed by firearms," said Constable Alan Rosen. "We just can’t, and especially in a school setting.”

