'Every dollar counts right now' | Harris Co. commissioners unanimously approve property tax rate cut for 2020-21 fiscal year

Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said the new tax rate will save taxpayers 1.3 cents per $100 of assessed value on their homes.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Property tax relief is on the way for Harris County residents after the county’s commissioners court unanimously approved an overall reduced tax rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, who proposed the motion to cut property tax rates, said the new tax rate will save taxpayers 1.3 cents per $100 of assessed value on their homes, or approximately $26 on a home valued at $200,000.

Commissioner Garcia said the new plan also still funds crucial priorities such as the Harris County Flood Control District and Harris County Public Health.

“Reducing tax rates while people are struggling from all the effects of this nasty pandemic has been a top priority for my office,” Commissioner Garcia said in a statement. “Every dollar counts right now. Making this plan even better, essential county services -- which help buoy the local economy – will still be funded. This widespread virus only increases the need for a strong public health plan, and at the same time, does not reduce our risk for devastating flooding. This is good government at work: we help taxpayers while still funding crucial county priorities.”