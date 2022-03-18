Harper Watters talks playing the lead in 'Sylvia,' breaking boundaries & shattering stereotypes

Watters connects with audiences as Houston Ballet's first Black soloist in 20 years and as a viral creator on TikTok and Instagram.

HOUSTON — When the curtain comes down on the Houston Ballet's production of 'Sylvia' on March 20, Harper Watters will be taking a bow in the lead role.

"It's a really exciting time in my career for me as a dancer," said Watters, who is currently in his 11th season with Houston Ballet. "I've been fortunate enough to do principal roles in one-act ballets. I've been The Prince in the 'Nutcracker.' But this will be my first go at a principal role and a three-act ballet."

He admits he's a little nervous, but adds that he's honored to be given the responsibility of leading a ballet the scale of 'Sylvia.'

"I'm just very excited," Watters said.

Currently the highest-ranking Black and queer dancer in the company, Watters says he stands on the shoulders of dancers such as Lauren Anderson.

"She is a Houston icon and legend and a huge role model and inspiration in my career. I call her my ballet fairy godmother," said Watters. "She has paved the way for, not only dancers like me in Houston, but Black dancers everywhere."

Watters said he's grateful to be part of a world-class company that values artistry, technique, hard work and dedication.

"I've put in the hours for this moment," he said.

This moment is especially important because it's not one Watters ever thought he would experience -- not because he didn't think he could do it, but because he'd never seen it done before.

"I really believe that visibility is currency. It doesn't have to be a monetary one. It's representation and to be a permission slip for the next generation of dancers, or just people in general, to say, 'I can do that. I can do what makes me happy. I can put in the work of achieving a goal that I might not see possible for myself,'" said Watters. "That brings me a lot of joy and that keeps me showing up to class every day and putting in the work. Knowing that by advocating for myself in my work, I'm advocating for others."

More than 800,000 people follow Watters on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where he says he found the confidence to be his authentic self. He discusses that and much more in a conversation with digital anchor Brandi Smith. You can watch it in the video above.