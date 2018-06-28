HOUSTON – Thousands of photos of a mother’s late son are stolen, after thieves break in and take her hard drive.

Robyn Brewer will always remember her son Landon in one way or another. The four year old with a snarky old man’s sense of humor always left an impression on everyone.

There are of course the memories of Landon heckling his nurses that Robyn, to this day can remember verbatim.

Other memories, were left for photos to capture.

Robyn had thousands of pictures and videos stored on a white Seagate hard drive she kept in her room. Including the final moments of Landon’s grandfather captured on video. She began taking the photos as soon as “Bug” as she calls him, was born.

Years later, Landon would be diagnosed with Leukemia, having gone through several miscues from doctors who at first couldn’t tell what his ailment was.

“You’re trying to figure out what’s going on and I’m standing at the head of his bed and he looked at me and said mommy I can’t see,” Robyn said.

Two weeks later Landon died, just short of his fifth birthday.

“As you get further from the event, your memories dim but we had those to enjoy again those times with him,” said Charlotte Brewer, Landon’s grandmother.

All that was really left, were the photos.

Making June 16, one day the Brewer family would like to forget.

Thieves allegedly broke in to the home, tearing the front door off its hinges.

All the electronics were gone and most importantly, the hard drive was taken. The Brewer family says everything can be replaced, but this.

“It could be a $50 hard drive, but I can’t put a price on what was on it,” Robyn said.

Here, hope is knowing someone cares enough to bring it back.

