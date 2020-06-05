Halliburton lays off 1,000 employees from corporate headquarters in Houston

The move comes about a week after the company closed two of its Texas facilities.

HOUSTON — About 1,000 Halliburton employees are being laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The employees are being let go from the company's corporate headquarters in Houston.

Halliburton said the layoffs were necessary as it adjusts to less activity by its customers.

The company has taken a dramatic hit caused by COVID-19 and an "unprecedented commodity price decline."

On April 29, Halliburton closed two of its Texas facilities. Some employees were given the option to relocate and others were offered the option to work remotely.

The Kilgore operations team was relocated to Halliburton's Bossier City field camp facility. Employees at Halliburton's Elmendorf facility in San Antonio were relocated to various locations in South Texas.

Here is the company's full statement:

"Halliburton is laying off approximately 1000 employees at its corporate headquarters in Houston because of the unforeseeable, dramatic business downturn caused by the Coronavirus and unprecedented commodity price decline. The reductions are in addition to layoffs across the Company’s global operations. These actions are difficult but necessary as we adjust our business to customers’ decreased activity."

