HOUSTON — Houston firefighters were busy overnight cleaning up a burned truck and a laundry detergent spill.

It happened in the 6200 block of the West Sam Houston Tollway at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday the cleanup efforts were just wrapping up.

Police said an H-E-B truck had a brake fire that spread to the cargo area in the trailer. The truck driver was able to safely disconnect his cab from the trailer as the fire burned the detergent.

All southbound frontage road lanes were closed near the Bellaire exit for several hours.

