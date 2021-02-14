H-E-B reports record breaking sales in Houston stores amid winter storm threat

Kroger and other grocers call it the "perfect storm" as weather and Valentine's Day coincide.

HOUSTON — Bread, milk, water and even adult beverages. Shoppers buying up essentials are keeping baggers busy this weekend.

"When you go to the milk section, it’s completely empty," H-E-B customer Lynn Phan said. "All the eggs are gone.”

Phan finally found a parking space at the Heights H-E-B which is half the challenge amid the winter weather rush.

“I’m glad I came when I did,” Phan said.

Winter weather rush. This @HEB in The Heights is humming. I’m told the chain had its highest volume day of sales IN ITS HISTORY yesterday here in HTX. More on how folks are preparing on @KHOU at 5:30 #khou11 #TexasFreeze pic.twitter.com/TpJS23jiTC — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) February 14, 2021

H-E-B President and Spokesman Scott McClelland said they’ve set records this weekend.

"I thought I’d seen everything with Hurricane Harvey," McClelland said. "But 'Snowmeggedon ‘21' is really taking it to an entirely new level. We had our highest volume day of sales in the history of H-E-B yesterday here in Houston.”

Kroger stores are also trying to keep up and not only when it comes to groceries.

Remember, it’s Valentine’s Day too.

"Literally, the perfect storm," Kroger Houston President Joe Kelley said. "Based on Valentine’s Day selling, the pending storm, treacherous ice and what we all expect.”

Supermarket chains adapted their logistics due to COVID-19 and keeping up with demand during severe weather events requires similar re-tooling.

They’re also adjusting hours to, among other things, keep customers and employees safe.

“I mean, I’m still not worried as of now, but we’ll see how it goes," said H-E-B customer Charlie Mack. "I got a little on at home, so better safe than sorry.”

We’ve checked in with hardware and home improvement stores as well.