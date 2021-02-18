x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Local

H-E-B puts temporary purchasing limits on products

Officials said limiting product purchases is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many people, finding essential items has been hard to come by across Texas because of the impact of the severe winter weather. H-E-B will now be adjusting their store hours and limiting purchases of some items.

Store hours will now be from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Here's a list of temporary purchasing limits on products:

Food items (all H-E-B stores) 

  • Water Gallons – Limit 2
  • Water multipack – Limit 2
  • Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2
  • Baby Water multipack – Limit 2
  • Eggs – Limit 2
  • Milk – Limit 2
  • Bread – Limit 2
  • Ice – Limit 2
  • Charcoal – Limit 2
  • All meat (beef, chicken, pork, turkey) fresh cut, fully cooked and ground – Limit 5 total

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores) 

  • Propane Tanks – Limit 2
  • Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items
  • (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items
  • First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
  • Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: