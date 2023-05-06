Gunshots send people scattering at Spring Branch area youth baseball tournament

Coaches, players and parents scattered when shots rang out near a Spring Branch-area sports complex.

HOUSTON — When shots rang out near a youth baseball game in west Houston last weekend, chaos ensued. It was all caught on video by a coach who did everything he could to make sure everyone got away uninjured.

Coaches, players and parents scattered -- taking cover from the unknown -- when shots rang out near Baseball USA, a Spring Branch-area sports complex.

"I'm looking up and I'm seeing thousands of people just full-speed sprinting," youth baseball coach Jares Kornele said.

It was a scene unlike anything he's ever seen on a baseball field.

Houston police said parents at the Spring Branch complex reported hearing gunshots, but it was unclear from where they were coming. John Maynard has a 7-year-old son who plays. He said the experience was jarring.

"Scary ... it's a, it's very eye-opening. You don't, you don't really think it could happen to you, it's not something that you plan (for)," Maynard said.

Kornele said he rushed his team out of the back of the complex.

"We jumped a couple fences, we're throwing kids over fences. I got 12 kids on my team ... just get the kids over the fence," Kornele said.

They even knocked down some neighborhood fences but were sure to return the next day to fix them.

Kornele's 6-year-old son Nolan said the experience stuck with him.

"I had nightmares about guns and all that kind of stuff. ... But, everyone's OK," Nolan said.

No injuries were reported but Maynard said the response by tournament organizers and the facility in the wake of the incident was insufficient.

"Their reaction was no reaction. So, it was very, it's very scary to think the next day, 'Hey, we're just going to have games and continue on as normal,'" Maynard said.

Houston Police Department investigators said it's unclear from where the gunshots came. According to Kornele, games went on the following day.

Parents said Perfect Game organized the tournament and Baseball USA hosted it. Neither of them responded to KHOU 11 News requests for comment.