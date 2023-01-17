This Houston airport ranks third in the country when it comes to finding guns at TSA checkpoints

Nearly 300 guns were found at TSA checkpoints at George Bush Intercontinental Airport last year.

HOUSTON — The Transportation Security Administration released numbers showing how many firearms were found at their airport checkpoints in 2022 and Houston was high on the list.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from a 2022 report in which TSA reported a record number of confiscated firearms the year prior. That record was broken in the latest TSA report.

Nationwide, there were 6,542 firearms found in carry-on bags in 2022 compared to 5,972 found in 2021 and 3,257 found during the pandemic-impacted year 2020.

The TSA already knew it would be a record-breaking year before 2022 even finished. By Dec. 16, the agency had already confiscated a record 6,301 firearms from passengers or in their carry-on luggage, breaking the 2021 record. In the last 15 days of the year, 241 more guns were found among the luggage of holiday travelers.

The agency reported that 88% of the guns they confiscated were loaded.

Top 10 airports with guns caught by TSA at checkpoints in 2022

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): 448 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW): 385 Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH): 298 Nashville International Airport (BNA): 213 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX): 196

All those guns can be a costly mistake for travelers. In December, TSA raised the fines for carrying a gun through airport security because of the increase through 2022.

Previously, an unloaded gun carried a fine between $1,500 and $2,475 and a criminal referral, while a loaded gun found at airport security could lead to a fine between $3,000 and $10,000.

For the 241 guns found in the last two weeks of the year, the maximum fine for a loaded gun could be as much as $14,950. Repeat offenders could rack up fines for even more, according to the agency's website.

"Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not permitted to be carried onto an airplane. However, travelers with proper firearm permits can travel legally with their firearms in their checked bags if they follow a few simple guidelines," TSA said in a release.