Suspect shot after hitting officer with stolen car at Jersey Village gas station

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — An officer shot a suspect Thursday at a gas station in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.
Just after noon, a Jersey Village police officer responded to reports of a stolen car at a Shell station in the 17300 block of US 290. According to the Jersey Village Police Department, the stolen vehicle was parked outside the store. When the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect hit the officer with the vehicle.
The officer opened fire, hitting the suspect, according to police.
Video from the scene showed a dark-gray sedan with multiple bullet holes in the back window. The vehicle had paper tags and looked like it had crashed into a parking pole in the gas station parking lot. There was also a small pile of what appeared to be medical supplies on the ground outside the car.
A large section of the gas station parking lot was blocked off by yellow police tape and yellow crime scene markers were littered all over the parking lot.
The identity of the suspect is unknown.
Jersey Village PD said the officer suffered minor injuries and the suspect was taken to an area hospital via helicopter.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave due to department policy.
