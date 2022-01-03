Families of gun violence victims join forces to protest violent crime

The families of Arlene Alvarez, Ashanti Grant, Diamond Alvarez and Darius Dugas will protest low bonds and gun violence Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON — Through their shared pain, these families are seeking justice.

They’re now asking the community to fight with them so that no other child is killed or injured because of guns.

They're also asking for changes to a system they say lets violent criminals back out on the street to commit more crimes.

After being out Monday night, they'll be back on the street again Tuesday morning.

The families of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez, 9-year-old Ashanti Grant, 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez and 11-year-old Darius Dugas are joining forces to call for an end to gun violence.

Arlene, Diamond and Darius have all been shot and killed in different incidents involving guns.

At last check, Ashanti remains in a medically induced coma after being shot in the head in an apparent road rage incident.

Tuesday morning these families and their supporters plan to call for an end to low bonds and demand that those who are involved remain in jail.

All of them have spoken out on these issues, but now they're coming together to amplify the message.

The families argue that if they don’t make some noise on this issue, it’s only a matter of time before another innocent child is hurt because of gun violence here in Houston.

This protest is set to start around 8:30 a.m. in downtown Houston.