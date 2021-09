TxDOT is aware and is sending a crew to the scene to repair the pothole.

HOUSTON — Houston police are beginning to close the center lane of the Gulf Freeway near Broadway due to a pothole reportedly damaging several vehicles.

Police said the pothole is causing damage to tires and are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw several vehicles dip into the pothole as they drove over it.

A TxDOT crew has been notified and is headed to the scene for repairs.

I-45 Gulf Freeway (northbound) @ Broadway, pothole in northbound lane is damaging vehicle tires. Avoid if possible. TXDOT is headed to the scene. #houtraffic



