Gulf Freeway reopens following school bus crash in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A major crash involved crash involving two school buses had the Gulf Freeway shut down heading north for a few hours on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

This happened just before 11:30 a.m. near FM 1765/Texas Avenue. The scene eventually cleared around 1:45 p.m.

Galveston ISD said 22 students and the driver of one of the buses was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The buses were taking students to the Ball High School football game at Delmar Stadium in Houston.

The parents of the students on the buses have been contacted, according to the district.

Since then, police said everyone involved has been released from the hospital.

Officials said the accident happened when one of the buses had to hit the brakes to avoid something in the road. A police car that was between the two buses hit the back of one of them and became stuck between them.

GALVESTON COUNTY: Major crash involving two school buses has all mainlanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at FM 1765 closed.

