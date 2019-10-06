HOUSTON — The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, better known as SNAP, is expected to hold a press conference Monday afternoon calling for the resignation of Cardinal DiNardo as president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, USCCB.

This comes after Cardinal DiNardo was accused of covering up a case in which his deputy allegedly manipulated a woman into a sexual relationship, even as the deputy counseled the woman’s husband on their marriage and solicited their donations, according to the Associated Press.

“We believe Cardinal DiNardo no longer possesses the moral authority to lead this organization,” the group said in a brief statement.

The allegations against DiNardo came days before he presides over the 2019 USCCB Spring General Assembly in Baltimore. The assembly, which will adopt new accountability measures, will be held from June 11-14.

The SNAP press conference will start at 3:30 p.m. in front of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.

