HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A group of three men and a woman are accused of breaking into mailboxes just north of Cinco Ranch.

They're accused of stealing all the mail from an entire apartment complex off Houghton Road in west Harris County.

One of them even returned the next day to steal more mail, according to investigators.

If you recognize the people in the video, call Crime Stoppers. You could get $5,000 if information leads to an arrest.

© 2018 KHOU