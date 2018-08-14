HOUSTON – Members of the National United Black Front criticized and sent Fort Bend ISD administrators a list of demands regarding the school district’s handling of unmarked graves discovered on a construction site.

“The whole thing itself concerns me,” said Alice Holmes, one of 45 people involved in a town hall held at Houston’s S.H.A.P.E. Community Center Monday night.

Related: Dozens honor remains buried in unmarked grave in Sugar Land

The group met to brainstorm ways to shake up Fort Bend ISD decision makers handling the burial site. Archeologists dug up chains, Reconstruction-era artifacts and the remains of 95 people believed to be African-American inmates forced into hard labor after slavery through the since-outlawed convict leasing program.

After touring the site and meeting with district administrators, members of NBUF believe promises to honor and give those buried a proper reburial is simply a public relations campaign waged to prevent construction delays.

“Absolutely,” said Kofi Taharka, president of the Houston chapter of NBUF. “The superintendent of Fort Bend ISD told us in a private meeting that they were not going to spend money on DNA testing. They don’t understand the scope and the gravity and the magnitude.”

Amanda Bubela, a spokesperson for the district, responded in a statement:

“We were not invited to participate in (Monday night’s) meeting, however, as you may be aware, the district has had conversations with Mr. Taharka and members of his organization and recently hosted them at the cemetery so that they could see the extensive work underway and the care and respect that is being demonstrated,” Bubela said. “While construction has continued in the areas not impacted by the archeological work, we remain committed to honoring the individuals buried at the site with the same respect they deserve.”

Taharka’s group send the district a list of six demands which includes reparations for families of those buried and proper historic context on any monument built. The group plans to make noise until it happens.

© 2018 KHOU